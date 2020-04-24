Rwanda: Two Illegal Miners Arrested After Rescue From Shaft Collapse

23 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Two men were on Wednesday, April 22, afternoon arrested after surviving a shaft collapse at a mine in Rwamagana District.

The suspects identified as JMV Twahirwa, 28, and Jean de Dieu Ahishakiye, 28, reportedly illegally went into the tin and coltan mine owned by PIRAN Company, located in Ntunga Cell, Mwulire Sector.

They allegedly went to the mine at around 5a.m. According to authorities, the shaft collapsed at around 8a.m.

District and other local officials were notified by residents at around 1:30 p.m. and an operation was immediately carried out to rescue them.

They were rescued unharmed at around 3:00 p.m., authorities said

The district officials handed over the suspects to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

Jean-Claude Rwagasana, Mwulire Sector Executive Secretary, said the two suspects used to work for PIRAN but were suspended due to misconduct.

"Because they know the mining environment, they sneak into the ground and illegally dig the minerals. They also know where to sell them," he said.

He said that the suspects took advantage of COVID-19 when people are under lockdown.

"When there is activity at the mines, nobody can illegally enter the shafts, but since the mining companies are not operating, the illegal miners secretly get past security," he added.

The duo was taken to Rwamagana Provincial Hospital, which confirmed that they were unharmed in the underground accident.

Currently detained in Kigabiro RIB station, Rwamagana, the suspects will be charged with illegal mining and violating the coronavirus lockdown.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

