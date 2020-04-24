Rwanda: Five Arrested for Abusing COVID-19 Toll Free Line

Rwanda National Police has arrested five people for abusing the toll free line designated to assist the public get COVID-19 related help from the Ministry of Health officials.

The Ministry dedicated 114 toll free line for people and call to report symptoms of COVID-19, or suspected cases.

However, according to officials, some people have been calling the lines for irrelevant purposes, and of these, some even verbally abused the officials who picked their calls.

Today, at its headquarters in Kacyiru, Police paraded four men and one woman arrested in connection to making the unfit calls.

"They don't make use of phone calls for the purpose for which the lines were established. They were abusing people in the call centre," said Jean Bosco Kabera the Spokesperson of the Police.

The call centre is one of the departments of Rwanda's COVID-19 task force which is made up by over 400 professionals from various sectors.

Rwanda by Tuesday, April 21, had 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 84 people have recovered.