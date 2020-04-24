Rwanda: Sanlam Contributes Rwf70 Million Towards COVID-19 Fight

Sanlam Rwanda, an insurance firm, has contributed Rwf70 million towards government's efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced the development on Thursday April 23, in a statement.

"Sanlam Rwanda has availed seventy million Rwandan francs (Rwf70,000,000) to the government in order to support all measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 on the Rwandan territory and its impact on the Rwandan community," read a statement from the company.

Sanlam appreciated the government for promptly taking the necessary measures to contain the spread of the disease on the country's territory, and immediately initiating actions aiming to mitigate the economic impact of the outbreak on Rwandan citizen and residents.

"The Rwandan government, as the key role player in fighting against the spread of the virus and saving through health workers and national security organs has announced a lockdown restricting movements for social and economic activities with exception of essential services," it read.

"All together we will overcome the pandemic through a strict implementation of the official recommendations provided by the government."

As part of the measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been on lockdown since March 21, and continues with it until April 30.

Under the lockdown, people are discouraged from unnecessary movements outside of their homes and those working are encouraged to work from home.

Businesses across the country are also closed except for those dealing in essential commodities like fuel, food items and healthcare services.

Services like banks and telecommunication companies are also considered essential and so providers are allowed to move.

Other measures prescribed by the lockdown include temporary ban on non-essential travel between different cities and districts across the country, suspension of mass gatherings like church services and schools while all employees in the public and private sector also are ordered to work from home, apart from those providing essential services.

Public transport is also not operational, save for taxi cabs which are allowed to carry people dealing in the provision of essential services.

Rwanda's borders are also closed except for goods and cargo as well as returning citizens and legal residents who will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

About Sanlam

The South Africa-based insurance firm in November last year completed the acquisition of Soras Group, one of the oldest insurance companies in the country.

The acquisition process began in 2014 when Sanlam acquired 63 per cent stake in Soras before taking full ownership in 2018.

Salam, which is considered the biggest insurer in South Africa, merged Soras Assurances and Saham Assurances after acquiring 100 per cent interest in Saham Finances, a Moroccan based firm.