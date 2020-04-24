Rwanda Records 3 More Recoveries and 1 New Case

On Thursday April 23rd, Rwanda recorded one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number to 154 cases.

The new case was diagonised among 13,43 samples that were tested in 24 hours. No fatality has been recorded and all patients are being treated in designated centers.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients continued to increase with three new recoveries on Thursday which brought the total of those that have fullly recovered and discharged from the treatment facilities to 87.

23.04.2020 Amakuru Mashya kuri Koronavirusi COVID-19 / Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus / Mise à Jour sur le Coronavirus COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/APY5jc9ph2

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) April 23, 2020

The ministry stated that one patient who was previously reported to be receiving oxygene as precaution, as announced on Wednesday, was now doing well.

On April 5th, Rwanda recorded its first batch of recoveries ever since the first case was reported in the country on March 14.

Recorded COVID-19 cases since the first cases on March 14th. Chart by CoronaRwanda

Since the pandemic broke out, Rwanda has put forward in place a raft of measures to confront the highly contagious disease, major ones being a countrywide lockdown that has been in place for over a month.

The country also banned all social and public gatherings except for essential services, and staring this week, Rwandans were compelled to wear face masks in public and multi-family campounds.

The Ministry of Health underscored in their daily status update that withholding information related to contact tracing and COVID-19 symptoms is punisheable by law. The toll-free to call for such information is 114.