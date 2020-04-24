Rwandair Announces Weekly Flights to Repatriate Nationals Stuck Abroad

Rwandans abroad will be flown back after government finalized a deal with the national carrier, RwandAir, and other partners to introduce weekly flights from Brussels.

The national airline will be flying back Rwandan citizens, especially students, and residents during weekly flights that will be departing from the Belgian capital Brussels, every Friday starting from May 1.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta told The New Times that the plan is to facilitate all Rwandans abroad to come back, especially students who may struggle after school.

"This is meant to facilitate Rwandans, mainly students who want to come back for their summer holidays because they don't have where to stay after school," Biruta said on Thursday.

RwandAir began cargo flights to Brussels, among other destinations, and Biruta said that return flights always have available seats, which all Rwandans abroad can utilize.

Rwandans, especially those in the United States, have been advised to book their flights to Brussels through KLM, Delta, or United Airlines from their respective cities to connect to RwandAir.

According to the Rwandan Ambassador to the United States, Matilde Mutantabana, there are at least 495 students in the US who have expressed interest to return home, and 16 non-students.

"Obviously there could be other Rwandans or residents who might want to take this opportunity once they learn that there is a possibility to go home," she noted.

The facility is however not limited to Rwandans in the US, nationals located in countries where there are airlines that still operate, including Canada and Europe, can book their connecting flights to RwandAir.

All returning passengers will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at appropriate locations designated by the Government.