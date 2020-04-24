South Africa: Food Parcel Discrimination Under Scrutiny As Western Cape Becomes COVID-19 Epicentre

24 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

It seems food parcels have become the latest hot button topic while SA battles Covid-19. This is very clear in the Western Cape, where there have been several incidents of looting and lack of clarity over how food will be distributed to those who need it most.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said politicians who are lying about claims of food parcel discrimination should have "charges laid against people for misleading this House". The House refers to the Western Cape legislature, which held its first virtual sitting on Thursday, 23 April.

Madikizela, the leader of government business in the legislature, made these remarks as various members on Thursday gave statements calling for the non-politicisation of food parcel delivery.

Members of GOOD, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the ANC claim to have received calls from residents complaining about being denied food parcels because of their political affiliation.

Ferlon Christians from the ACDP said during the virtual session on Thursday, "This morning, someone called to say they were denied food parcels because they do not belong to the DA."

On Wednesday, during the legislature's Covid-19 oversight meeting, GOOD's Brett Herron played a WhatsApp voice note that said, "No, they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.