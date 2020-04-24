South Africa: Food Parcel Discrimination Under Scrutiny As Western Cape Becomes COVID-19 Epicentre

analysis

It seems food parcels have become the latest hot button topic while SA battles Covid-19. This is very clear in the Western Cape, where there have been several incidents of looting and lack of clarity over how food will be distributed to those who need it most.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said politicians who are lying about claims of food parcel discrimination should have "charges laid against people for misleading this House". The House refers to the Western Cape legislature, which held its first virtual sitting on Thursday, 23 April.

Madikizela, the leader of government business in the legislature, made these remarks as various members on Thursday gave statements calling for the non-politicisation of food parcel delivery.

Members of GOOD, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the ANC claim to have received calls from residents complaining about being denied food parcels because of their political affiliation.

Ferlon Christians from the ACDP said during the virtual session on Thursday, "This morning, someone called to say they were denied food parcels because they do not belong to the DA."

On Wednesday, during the legislature's Covid-19 oversight meeting, GOOD's Brett Herron played a WhatsApp voice note that said, "No, they...