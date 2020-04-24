Cameroon: Volleyball - Christelle Nana Prolongs Contract

23 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Indomitable Lioness finished as the sixth top scorer in the Ligue A Féminine this season.

Les Panthères de Chamalières Volleyball Club in France has announced the prolongation of the contracts of Christelle Tchoudjang-Nana, the sixth top scorer in the Ligue A Féminine this season. The Indomitable Lioness signed another one-year contract with her club. She will remain the exemplary captain of the Panthères volleyball team of which the group will be reshuffled during the present transfer window. Coach Atman Toubani is happy to have his captain, precious Christelle Tchoudjang Nana again in the Women's Ligue A and once more among the best scorers this season. She finished the season on the sixth position with 342 points. The indomitable Lioness had ended her two-year contract when her club accepted the one year prolongation with the club which she contributed in lifting the cub high and maintained it Ligue A Féminine again this year. According to Coach Atman Toubani, Christelle Tchoudjang Nana will remain the captain of the team and will have a new team to play with. He said the positive aspect of it is that for the first time she will participate in the preseason preparation. Till date the coach will count on the services of his best attacker till the resumption of the championship because she is being retained in every summer in the national selection. The coach said for the opening of the LAF this season in Mulhouse, the captain met her team mates only one hour before kick-off. It is the wish of the coach to begin the season early August depending on the health situation. He said it will be without most of the players as the team will be renewed. In addition to the captain, the club resigned another Indomitable Lioness, Estelle Adiana for a two-year contract and also Alex Merle, who will be left at the disposition of the reserve team in NF3.

