Cameroon: 'Veritable Sign of Appeasement and Reconciliation'

interview

Ndangoh Tah Calvin, Barrister and Solicitor in Yaounde.

What is your appreciation of the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the Ngarbuh killings and the sanctions instructed by the Head of State?

The composition of the Commission of Inquiry and the team of active independent observers was such that required the manifestation of truth. We congratulate the members of the commission.

I grew up to know that there is power and strength in the word sorry and in acknowledging a guilt. The acknowledgement of guilt on the part of the government will enhance its credibility and rekindle confidence on those who had already lost it on the government and her numerous commissions of inquiry. It equally sends very strong signals to the men in uniform that nobody is above the law. The acknowledgement of the government is comforting, a veritable sign of appeasement and reconciliation. They have been many of such killings in NW and SW regions that should equally be investigated and the reports published to appease everybody.

What can constitute the disciplinary procedure against the Commander of the 52nd Motorised Infantry Battalion in Nkambe, soldiers and members of the vigilante group involved?

The disciplinary procedures for men in uniform can be the reduction of ranks, revocation with or without right to pensions and making all of them to stand trials in the various competent military Courts. It is however interesting to note that civilians were involved but the question we now ask is how were there involved? Who created the vigilant groups and who are the members of this group? To sanction them, we must first of all see if their existence was regular if not then the person who created the group too should be sanctioned. They all should face the law in the military tribunal.

The Head of State also talked of compensation and indemnity to victims. What should they expect?

The Head of State is talking of compensation which can only be in monetary terms. Many people were killed and we understand that the Head of State cannot bring back the dead. A human being cannot really be equated to a particular amount of money. It is just are way of appeasement.