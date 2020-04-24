Cameroon: Edea - Mayor On Crusade Against Coronavirus

He has been organising sensitisation campaigns and distributing protection material to the population.

Mayors have taken the relay from administrators in the fight against coronavirus and the mayor of Edea is not left out. For a fortnight now the Mayor of Edea, Albert Emmanuel Nlend, has been carrying out sensitisation campaigns and distributing protection material against the coronavirus to the people in his municipality. The campaign on the slogan, 'stop to corona virus in Edea", is conducted in the company of the mayor of Edea I, Bernard Missinga and that of Edea II, has taken the Mayor Emmanuel Nlend's caravan to the various quarters in dead such as the Motor Park, market, prison yard and hospital as well as to localities outside the urban centre like Ferme Suisse in Apouh, Yassoukou and Adie cantons. On each lap of the crusade, he proceeded by sensitising the population on the propagation of the virus and measures to prevent it, then proceeded to demonstrating how to wash hands and then distribute protection material such as 80-litres buckets with taps for hand washing, soap, gels and nose masks. They also distribute tracks with sensitisation messages such as social distancing, coughing into the elbow, putting on of nose masks and reporting symptoms to the hospital. As the saying goes, charity begins at home. The mayor distributed protection material to the staff of the Edea city council. Mayor Nlend Emmanuel has also renovated the water catchment at the Edea hospital and provided a public tap at the Edea Principal Prison. It is worthy to mention that the Mayor Nlend Emmanuel crusade against the corona virus is not only physical but also spiritual as he organised a special church service at the palace of the Bisseke Mbanda to implore the intervention of God in eradicating the pandemic. The mayor's actions complement those of the Senior Divisional Officer for the Sanaga-Maritime, Yvan Cyrille Abondo, who had issued and order making the wearing of nose mask compulsory. Though no case of the virus has been reported in the Sanaga-Maritime Division, authorities are keen on sensitisation as the best option to fight its spread in the Division.