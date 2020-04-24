Central Africa: Cameroon-Central Africa Republic - Diplomatic Ties Examined

Minister Mbella Mbella and Ambassador Martial Beti-Marace reviewed cooperation between the two countries on April 22, 2020 as the diplomat has come to the end of his tenure in Cameroon.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella and the outgoing Ambassador of the Central Africa Republic to Cameroon, Martial Beti-Marace have examined bilateral relations between the two countries as the Ambassador has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in the country. The April 22, 2020 one hour farewell audience had both personalities reviewing areas of cooperation with the objective of further strengthening ties and sustaining the mutually-beneficial existing ties. Speaking to the press after the audience, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Minister of External Relations for having received him despite the present context characterized by a global health challenge, saying they had an overview of diplomatic relations between the two countries, analyzing every sector of cooperation. Martial Beti-Marace arrived Cameroon in March 2014 and has for six years represented the interest of his government in Cameroon. Besides sharing a common currency and belonging to the same economic bloc (Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa), Cameroon and the Central Africa Republic share pan-African values and cooperate in several domains. At the security level, both nations exchange security intelligence in the fight against terrorist and the collective protection of their borders. Cameroon is host to several refugees from the Central Africa Republic with a tripartite agreement having been signed in June 2019 between the two countries and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees on the voluntary return of these refugees following the relative return of stability to the country, an agreement which has seen the return of some refugees to their country since October 2019. Central Africa Republic students are studying in Cameroonian universities and vice-versa. The President of the Central Africa Republic was in Cameroon during the extraordinary summit of the CEMAC Heads of State, an indication of the friendly and positive ties which exist between both countries and their Presidents.