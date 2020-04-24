Cameroon: CAR - UN Sanctions Abdoulaye Miskine

Henceforth, the Bangui rebel leader will not have access to his account and travel.

The UN Security Council has imposed sanctions on Central African Republic (CAR) former rebel leader Abdoulaye Miskine, who was last year one of the signatories of a peace agreement between the government and armed groups. The peace agreement was signed in Khartoum between CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera and the heads of 14 armed groups. In the latest report dated, April 20, 2020, UN experts monitoring sanctions and arms embargo imposed in 2013, said the self-proclaimed general is recruiting fighters. Under the terms of the February 6, 2019 accord, Miskine, founder and head of the Democratic Front of the Central African People (FDPC), was apointed technical adviser in the government, while other rebel leaders were given senior government positions with the aim of helping to cement the peace deal, but he never took the post he was offered, according to Bangui authorities. He abandoned his stronghold in the West of the country, along the Cameroonian border, to settle on the Sudanese border, near Amdafok, the new hotspot for fighting between rebel groups. On November 19, 2019, he fell into the hands of Idriss Deby Itno, during a trip to Chad and was imprisoned there despite a demand for extradition from CAR. The UN sanctions against Abdoulaye Miskine, whose real name is Martin Koumtamadji, include the freezing of his asserts and travel ban. He was already under sanctions from the United States of America. Today he joins Nourredine Adam, the former head of Ex Seleka and head of the FPRC on the list. One of the world's poorest countries, the landlocked CAR has been mired in conflict for years. Most of the country is in the hands of armed groups that claim to represent religious or ethnic communities, and often fight over the country's rich mineral resources. Miskine set up the FDPC in 2004, when the country first plunged into civil war, and gave himself the rank of general. He joined the coalition of mainly Muslim militias that in 2013 overthrew then President Francois Bozize, a revolt that sparked French military intervention and the holding of elections for a successor. Since then, the CAR has been devastated by fighting between numerous rebel groups and government forces and also between the armed groups themselves. More than a quarter of the 4.7 million population have fled their homes.