Somalia: Change in Somalia's Political Landscape As Jubaland Leader Madobe Strikes Deal With Rivals

23 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland leader Ahmed Mohamed Islam 'Ahmed Madobe's has a struck an agreement with his rivals, including Abdinasir Serar , Sheikh Dahir and MP Abdirashid Hiddig, following long talks in Nairobi.

The pact brings to an end long-lasting dispute between them and could change the geopolitical landscape of the still fragile state in Somalia.

Since his re-election, Sheikh Ahmed Madobe has faced an attack from federal leader Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who has refused to recognize the victory. To date, Madobe has not yet appointed a substantial cabinet.

His opponents were seen as stooges by Federal Government of Somalia which has not been comfortable with Madobe's leadership.

For most of January and February this year, Madobe spent time in Nairobi, negotiating the truce. It is intimated that his close ally Said Deni, president of the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, went for closed-door talks.

Kenya has been accused by Somalia of "interfering" with its internal affairs, since Nairobi has acknowledged Madobe's victory. During her inauguration in September 2019, Kenya dispatched a delegation under the leadership of the majority leader of the National Assembly, Aden Duale.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

