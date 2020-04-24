Somalia: Ministry of Finance On the Spot As Top Officials Arrested Over Graft

The Ministry of Finance is under the spotlight over corruption allegations after the arrest of a senior official. Somalia police and the Auditor General office are investigating an allegation that world Bank RCF (female health workers ) project funds had been misappropriated.

Police are holding the head of the finance department at the Ministry of Health Mohamud Mohamed Buule. Another official Ali Sheikh was grilled by investigators on Wednesday.

According to two sources who spoke to Radio Dalsan Ali Sheikh channelled some of the international funds . Ali is accused of receiving bribes to facilitate the processing of tenders and awarding to fraudulent companies.

The World Bank had in the recent past offered relief fund for communities impacted by flooding, locust invasion and corona virus.