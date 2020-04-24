Somalia: Ministry of Finance On the Spot As Top Officials Arrested Over Graft

23 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Finance is under the spotlight over corruption allegations after the arrest of a senior official. Somalia police and the Auditor General office are investigating an allegation that world Bank RCF (female health workers ) project funds had been misappropriated.

Police are holding the head of the finance department at the Ministry of Health Mohamud Mohamed Buule. Another official Ali Sheikh was grilled by investigators on Wednesday.

According to two sources who spoke to Radio Dalsan Ali Sheikh channelled some of the international funds . Ali is accused of receiving bribes to facilitate the processing of tenders and awarding to fraudulent companies.

The World Bank had in the recent past offered relief fund for communities impacted by flooding, locust invasion and corona virus.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.