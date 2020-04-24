Sudan: SC Eulogizes Dr. Mansour Khalid

23 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — N - The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the Vice-President, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo and the members of the council eulogized, Thursday, the Sudanese diplo mat and political thinker, Dr. Mansour Khalid who passed away, Wednesday in Khartoum.

Dr. Khalid is considered one of the prominent diplomatic and political leaders who dedicated himself to strengthen the values of democracy, support the state of law and promote Sudan foreign relations in its regional and international surroundings, besides his efforts to address the different national efforts.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.