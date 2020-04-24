Sudan: SC Eulogizes Dr. Mansour Khalid

Khartoum — N - The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the Vice-President, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo and the members of the council eulogized, Thursday, the Sudanese diplo mat and political thinker, Dr. Mansour Khalid who passed away, Wednesday in Khartoum.

Dr. Khalid is considered one of the prominent diplomatic and political leaders who dedicated himself to strengthen the values of democracy, support the state of law and promote Sudan foreign relations in its regional and international surroundings, besides his efforts to address the different national efforts.