Sudan: Red Sea State Borders to Closedown

Port Sudan — The Acting Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, General, Hafith Al-Taj issued, Thursday state's decree shutting down the borders with other states in the context of the precautionary measures to encounter the Coronavirus pandemic. The decree bans the entry of the public and private cars , except ambulances and the trucks loaded with strategic goods.
