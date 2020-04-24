Somalia: Ministry of Health Confirms 2 Died of COVID 19

23 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali government has reported two COVID 19 related deaths on Thursday. That is the latest number of deaths in the horn of the African from COVID 19 since first death on April 9.

According to the Ministry of health, another 41 new cases have also been confirmed with the virus bringing the total number of infected persons to 327.

Multi-agency team with coordination from the office of the prime minister is working round the clock in preventing the spread of the virus in the country mainly in the capital, Mogadishu which has registered the highest number.

Extra emergency centers have been established in De Martini, Banadir, and Yardameli hospitals to deal with the situation according to the COVID 19 emergency response committee.

The authorities have appealed to the citizens to take health guidelines related to the virus seriously.

