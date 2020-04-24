Gambia: PPP Leader Donates Food Items to GNCP

23 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

As the impact of coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the country, leader and secretary general of Peoples' Progressive Party (PPP), Papa Njie, has donated food items to the Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC).

Press attaché to the organisation, Hagie Drammeh said over 60 disabled persons are currently struggling to feed their families alongside the normal challenges of settling rents and getting other basic amenities.

"Most of these young men and women are the breadwinners of their families and others are single parents and the little earning most of them were getting from their daily activities in the streets have drastically reduced for some; and others are not getting anything," Mr. Drammeh said.

He said GNPC is constrained but committed to provide the little support it can for most of its members during this trying time, saying any support one can provide to them will be highly welcomed. "Some of the struggling members just want to have something to eat to keep the hopes on."

Mr. Drammeh thanked the PPP leader for the gesture, saying the initiative will go a long way in helping GNPC members during this trying time.

He called on the private sector and philanthropists to join in the support to GNCP members during the state of public health emergency in the country.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

