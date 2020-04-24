Gambia: Yepafrica Donates 57 Chairs, 70 Tables to Brikama Upper and Senior Secondary School

Youth empowerment organisation; Yepafrica-The Gambia, Tuesday presented a donation of 57 chairs and 70 tables to Brikama Upper and Senior Secondary School, commonly call Alpha Khan.

The gesture is meant to complement efforts of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the school administration to strengthen quality education.

Yepafrica has mission to empower the youth to be the change and serve the world and believes that sustainable development starts from personal awareness as the primary agenda of all educational institutions.

The donation was provided through the coordination of Lamin Y. Dampha, a member of Young Social Entrepreneurs Network Group (YSENG); a Yepafrica network of entrepreneurs and a teacher of the schools.

Principal Mr. Fatty, cluster monitor, Mr. Darboe and the school chairman all expressed their heartfelt appreciation for receiving the benevolent gesture at this pressing moment.

Mr. Fatty promised that the gesture will be well utilised and will surely help to maintain appropriate spacing during examination.

Yepafrica programme manager and trainer, Lamin F. Ceesay thanked the Yepafrica Foundation and Philine De Leeuw, who facilitated the gesture from her school.

He said they are still looking forward to their continuous support to combat youth unemployment and dis-empowerment which he said are causing apathy or state of hopelessness and illegal migration.