Gambia: Re - UNESCO GAPMIL Youth Ambassardors' - COVID 19 Information Campaign Launched.

23 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

In West & Central Africa, The spread of COVID-19 has been accompanied by contagious of misinformation, creating fear and uncertainty among certain communities.

As the number of COVID19 cases increase to more than 22, 0000 in Africa and the light of rapid spread of such myths. The UNESCO GAPMIL Global Youth Ambassadors' are committed to breaking the COVID-19 disinformation cycle in marginalized communities who lack of internet connectivity, difficulties in accessibility needs or existing socio economic inequalities and injustice remain a concern to all.

According to Abdou Jatta, UNESCO GAPMIL Global Youth Ambassador for West & Central Africa & Member of UNESCO International Steering Committee on Media Information & Literacy (MIL) noted that as UNESCO Global Media & Information Literacy Ambassadors they are ready and committed to combat racism and disinformation by mobilizing people, government and organisation to support the development and realization of more inclusive communities' both online and offline.

Jatta, highlighted that UNESCO GAPMIL Youth Ambassadors launched an Information Campaign through the : Health and Information Literacy Access (HILA),, He noted this is an initiatives in order to address three key critical challenge needs to the urgency response of COVID-19 global response. This includes Ensure that accessibility and credible information for marginalized individual and communities. Build Media and Information Literacy Capacities in order to tackle dis misinformation and stimulate MIL Peer Education and learning online. The core activities of the HILA Alliance initiative include, Jatta finally noted: a database of credible sources of information; a comprehensive information guide on COVID-19; multimedia content, including info graphics, webinars, radio broadcasts, and community-based interventions; and MIL capacity building.

The GAPMIL Youth Ambassadors aim to translate the package to as many languages as possible, with particular emphasis on languages spoken and utilized by marginalized communities, including Indigenous and sign languages.

The Global Alliance for Partnerships on Media and Information Literacy (GAPMIL) is a groundbreaking effort to promote international cooperation to ensure that all citizens have access to media and information competencies. UNESCO and partners all over the world spearhead GAPMIL. Organizations from over one hundred countries have agreed to join forces and stand together for change. This pioneering initiative was launched during the Global Forum for Partnerships on Media and Information Literacy (MIL)

