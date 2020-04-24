Somalia COVID19 Cases Hit 328, 16 Dead, Amid Fears the Figure Could Be Higher

23 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least 328 people have been infected and 16 killed due to coronavirus in Somalia.

And experts have expressed fears that the number could be higher. There are speculations that hundreds are suffering from the disease, some who may have even died, who have not been registered because of the country's limited ability to track cases across the country.

The Somali Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed a further 41 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, raising the total national tally of cases to 328.

The total number of recorded deaths from the pandemic now stands 16. Minister of Heath Fowziya Abikar Nur, who made the announcement, said one of the patients came from Galkayo city of the central Galmudug Regional State.

COVID-19 cases in the country have been on the rise in recent days, although analysts believe this is more the result of efforts to test more people in the country.

