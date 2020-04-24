Sudan: FM Mourns Dr. Mansour Khalid

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry eulogized, Thursday, the distinguished diplomat, writer, historian and political thinker Dr. Mansour Khalid who passed away, Wednesday, in Khartoum.

The ministry said in a press statement described Dr. Khalid as the founder of the Sudanese diplomacy with his unique capabilities in the beginning of the seventies when he took office as the Foreign Minister.

"Dr. Khalid had mapped out the Sudan modern diplomacy and formulated its structures benefitting from his regional and international experiences" the ministry said.

The statement lauded the efforts exerted by the late, Dr. Khalid to maintain peace and security in Sudan realize prosperity for its people.