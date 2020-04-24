South Africa: Govt Delivers Water Tanks, Water Trucks, Sanitisers

23 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has delivered 664 water tanks and 70 water trucks to the Northern Cape.

"The provision of water and soap by government is significant in the fight against the coronavirus and has immensely contributed in curbing the pandemic by allowing citizenry to wash hands with water and soap and to frequently sanitise and disinfect surfaces," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Two-hundred and forty-one water tanks were delivered in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality and 20 water trucks have been delivered; 243 water tanks and 29 trucks were delivered in Frances Baard; 30 water tanks and four water trucks were delivered in Namakwa; 48 water tanks and eight water trucks were delivered Pixley ka Seme.

In addition, 77 water tanks and 12 water trucks were delivered in the ZF Mgcawu Municipality and 5 000 sanitisers have been distributed since the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Northern Cape Department of Water and Sanitation Acting Provincial Head Kobus Streuders has acknowledged the slow pace at which tanks are installed.

"We are aware of the challenge and this comes as a result of the time it takes to construct a brick and cement base structure. It takes two to three days for the structure to dry before it is ready for the tank to be set up and be operational.

"Another option we are using, is the steel base structure. It is faster and quicker to assemble, so this option allows us to accelerate the pace of installation," Streuders said.

The President recently announced a R 500 billion budget outlying South Africa's economic and social response to the COVID-19 pandemic, of which R20 billion will be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities, and providing food and shelter for the homeless.

