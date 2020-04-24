Sudan: Negotiators Achieve Progress in Two Major Issues, Says Chief Negotiator

Juba — The Chief Negotiator of Darfur Track has described the negotiation session held, Thursday, between the Government and Darfur Track as positive, pointing out to the progress achieved in the pending issues.

Tagad told SUNA, Thursday, following the end f the negotiation session which held, at the premises of the EU in Khartoum and Juba that the two sides achieved progress in the two basic issues concerning the Transitional Period and Article-20 of the Constitutional Document.

"The second part of the negotiation discussed the sources for funding peace process" He noted.