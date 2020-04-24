Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Telephone Call From Egyptian President

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan received telephone call from the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi who congratulated him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and wishing Sudan and its people progress and stability.

Al-Burhan , on his part, appreciated the sincere feelings of the Egyptian President, wishing the Egyptian people peace, stability and prosperity.

The two Presidents discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchanged viewpoints on some regional issues.