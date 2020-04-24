Cameroon: Higher Technical Teachers' Training College - New Director Urged to Emulate Predecessor

23 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Dr Daniel Akume was installed by the Vice Chancellor of the Buea University on July 20, 2017.

The new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buea has urged the newly installed Director of the Higher Technical Teachers' Training College, (HTTTC) Kumba, Dr. Daniel Akume Akume to follow the footsteps of his predecessor in the management of the institution. Prof. Horace Ngomo Manga was speaking on July 20 during the official installation ceremony of the new director of HTTTC Kumba at the Kumba City Council Hall. The Vice Chancellor praised the outgoing Director, Prof. Michael Agbor Ntui, now appointed to head HTTTC Bambili, for his skillful management despite the difficulties and limited infrastructures. The Vice-Chancellor further appreciated the outgoing director and the pioneer Director Prof. Joyce Endely for their educational and managerial skills in ensuring calm on campus and smooth functioning of the institution. To the newly installed Director, the Vice-Chancellor urged him to fully manage both financial and material resources placed under his command. The VC told the Director to continue with the existing programmes and include new programmes good for the well being of the country while upholding the modernization and professionalization of higher education. He however, revealed that plans to construct the institution and equip the infrastructure are underway. Prof. Ngomo further called on both the staff and students and the administration of Meme Division to collaborate with the new director.

Coming from HTTTC Bambili, Dr. Akume Daniel Akume is an Associate Professor of financial econometric with specialty in communication finance and portfolio management. He obtained his PhD in financial econometric at the Kemrich University of Technology, Germany in 2008. He graduated with a MSc. in 1992 and a BSc in 1990 in communicational mathematics at Kemrich University Germany. He has served in several capacities in the Ministry of Higher Education from 1998. Before his appointment as Director of HTTTC Kumba, he was the Director of HTTTC Bambili. He takes over from Prof. Agbor Micheal Ntui who has been sent to Bambili in the same capacity.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.