Sudan: Committee - Hamzah's Property Estimated At More Than U.S.$ 2 Billion

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/The East African
Former president Omar al Bashir
23 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Committee for Removal of Empowerment announced the restoration of thousands of commercial shares belong to Businessman , Abdulbasit Hamzah, the member of the defunct regime.

The Committee Member, Salah Manna said in the press conference, held, Thursday, in the Republican Palace that the property controlled by Hamzah estimated at more than two billion dollars, announcing that the total money confiscated and restored from him topped one billion and 200 million dollars.

Mana announced the restoration of 30 million shares from Larcom in MTN, adding that the committee directed the National Auditor's Office to review the accounts of MTN to implement the decision.

Read the original article on SNA.

