Sudan: Al-Fakki - Restoration of Stolen Money Supports Economic Situation

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/The East African
Former president Omar al Bashir
23 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Removal of Empowerment, Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Al-Fakki Suleiman has affirmed that the restoration of the stolen money will strengthen the economic situations and restore national dignity.

Al-Fakki addressing a press conference held by the committee, Thursday, in the Republican Palace, said the committee will announce a number of decisions during the coming period, expressing regret and sorrow over the loss of Sudan development opportunities because of the greed of the elements of the toppled regime.

"The committee decided to end contracts of a big number of employees who recruited in all the state's ministries as a part of empowerment policies"

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

