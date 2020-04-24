Sudan: Al-Burhan Gives Directives for Revision of Situations of Military Companies

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt- Abdul Al-Fattah Al-Burhan gave directives for setting up special committee to revise and correct the situations of the military institutions' companies to contribute to remove difficulties facing the national economy.

The Chairman of the Committee for Removal of Empowerment and combatting the Corruption, the member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General Yasser Al-Atta said in a press conference, Thursday, that the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers which held, Wednesday, lauded the efforts being exerted by the committee, specially, the volunteer youth working with it.

He pointed out to the decision taken by the previous military council which confiscated Qasr Al-Sadaga Hotel, at Hilat Hamad area, Khartoum North as a restored right to the Armed Forces and its presentation to the Ministry of Finance represents the start of a new partnership between the civilian and military companies.

"Efforts will be doubled to restore the stolen money of the Sudanese people" He added.