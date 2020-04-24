Nigeria: Lawmaker Pushes for 50% Political Appointments for Ogun Women

24 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — A member representing Yewa South constituency in Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi, has advocated for at least 50 to 60 per cent slot of political appointments to women in the state.

Ajayi spoke with newsmen in Ilaro when she distributed hand sanitiser and relief materials to over 2,000 members of her constituency.

The lawmaker, who called for more women participation in Ogun politics to drive women empowerment, said she was sponsoring a bill to ensure 50 per cent of appointments are conceded to the female folk.

Daily Trust reports that there are only four female members in the state assembly out of 26 lawmakers, while Governor Dapo Abiodun appointed only three women out of 19 commissioners.

According to Ajayi, the number of women in political positions in Ogun State was too small and not in accordance with the Beijing Conference agreement.

She said Abiodun had equally responded to the bill with a promise to give more positions to women in his administration.

The lawmaker said the stimulus package she distributed was to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the residents.

She noted that "due to the imbalance in the level of economic development in Ogun West area, it would be very difficult for the aged and the poor to come to terms with the hardship that comes with the total lockdown."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

