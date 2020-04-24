South Africa: Flo Bird - First Lady of Heritage Preservation

analysis

History and heritage are about the texture of a city, also about the intimate, and the personal, and that always counts for Joburg's first lady of heritage preservation.

Bulldog, street fighter - whatever label you have for Flo Bird she'll own it, and she may even take a few of them as compliments.

After nearly half a century of being a heritage preservation activist, some name-calling comes with the territory. She's used to hearing it from unscrupulous developers whom she's got to back down, also from politicians she's challenged to grow a pair to act in the interest of the city and its citizens rather than in self-interest.

Bird, a history major and one-time teacher, was an accidental heritage activist. It was in 1972 that she and other residents in Parktown got wind of the city's plans to build a freeway system for Joburg. The proposed loops of tar and concrete would have carved up their suburb and, Bird says, would have seen the present-day M1 and M2 extend well beyond an M10.

It...