Nigeria: Ramadan - Ndume Reaches Out to IDPs

24 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohmmed Ali Ndume, has distributed some food items to the indigents and the Internally Displaced Persons in Borno South Senatorial District.

The gesture, the lawmaker said, was to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as offer support for Ramadan.

The distributed items include 600 bags of rice, 600 bags of maize, 100 cartons of macaroni, 200 bags of sugar and undisclosed amount of money. The Borno South Task Force Committee on COVID-19 also received cash support from the Senator to compliment their efforts.

The Senator called on Muslim faithfuls to use the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for ease and peace.

He also called on Borno citizens and Nigerians in general to abide by the rules and regulations of the lockdown in order to avert any more disaster. He urged Borno residents to give the state government and the state COVID-19 taskforce team as well as security agencies all the necessary support to make the task at hand a success. He prayed to Allah to see us through this trying times, forgive the deceased, heal the afflicted and safeguard all.

