Nigeria: Engineers Honour First Nigeria's COVID-19 Victim, Achimugu With Donations to IDP Camp

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT/Nasarawa State chapter of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, has joined in the fight against COVID-19 to honour the memory of Engineer Suleiman Achimugu, who was the first victim of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Achimugu was the former Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, who died from COVID-19 complications shortly after his visit to the United Kingdom and diagnosed of the deadly virus.

Speaking at the new Internally Displaced Person, IDP, camp in Kuchingoro in Abuja, Dr Boniface Wada, who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee FCT/Nasarawa chapter, said the donation of items was aimed at alleviating the suffering of Nigerians during the period of lockdown.

Wada said: "Coronavirus is real. Our colleague who was a former MD of the PPMC died as a result of this disease.

"We should try as much as possible to avoid its spread and save lives. The foodstuffs and other items we are donating to this IDP camp is to identify with the needy and assist government in combating the spread of the pandemic."

Receiving the donated items, Chairman of the IDP camp, Mr Philemon Emmanuel, expressed gratitude for the donation and expressed appreciation to the organisation for remembering the needy. He called on other organisations in the country to reach out to the needy during this period of lockdown.

"Let me state here that this is the second time an organisation is coming to donate foodstuffs and other essentials. Before your coming, the challenge of feeding has been enormous. But with your visit here today, I am happy that our members will sleep on a full stomach today," Emmanuel said.

The Woman Leader of the IDP camp, Madam Ladi Mathias, thanked the chemical engineers for coming to the aid of the internally displaced person and expressed joy at the generous gesture.

Item donated included foodstuffs, comprising rice and indomie packets, clothing, detergents, sanitizers and other essentials.

