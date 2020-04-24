Nigeria: Engineers Honour First Nigeria's COVID-19 Victim, Achimugu With Donations to IDP Camp

24 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT/Nasarawa State chapter of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, has joined in the fight against COVID-19 to honour the memory of Engineer Suleiman Achimugu, who was the first victim of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Achimugu was the former Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, who died from COVID-19 complications shortly after his visit to the United Kingdom and diagnosed of the deadly virus.

Speaking at the new Internally Displaced Person, IDP, camp in Kuchingoro in Abuja, Dr Boniface Wada, who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee FCT/Nasarawa chapter, said the donation of items was aimed at alleviating the suffering of Nigerians during the period of lockdown.

Wada said: "Coronavirus is real. Our colleague who was a former MD of the PPMC died as a result of this disease.

"We should try as much as possible to avoid its spread and save lives. The foodstuffs and other items we are donating to this IDP camp is to identify with the needy and assist government in combating the spread of the pandemic."

Receiving the donated items, Chairman of the IDP camp, Mr Philemon Emmanuel, expressed gratitude for the donation and expressed appreciation to the organisation for remembering the needy. He called on other organisations in the country to reach out to the needy during this period of lockdown.

"Let me state here that this is the second time an organisation is coming to donate foodstuffs and other essentials. Before your coming, the challenge of feeding has been enormous. But with your visit here today, I am happy that our members will sleep on a full stomach today," Emmanuel said.

The Woman Leader of the IDP camp, Madam Ladi Mathias, thanked the chemical engineers for coming to the aid of the internally displaced person and expressed joy at the generous gesture.

Item donated included foodstuffs, comprising rice and indomie packets, clothing, detergents, sanitizers and other essentials.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.