Liberia: Grand Kru Rallies Support

-for COVID-19 fight

The Grand Kru County COVID-19 Response Team is literally begging sons and daughters (kinsmen) of the county for support to stop the spread of the virus in the county, and Liberia at large.

The co-chair for the Grand Kru County COVID-19 Response Team Hansen Doe, told journalists on Thursday that only a united fight would wipe out, the threat of the virus.

Already, Grand Kru County Representative J. FonatiKoffa, has set up an awareness and funding campaign team that is working directly with the General Services Agency for proper training.

Grand Kru County has reported one confirmed case of the Corona virus with several undergoing quarantined in the county.

Speaking to this paper Thursday, April 23, at the GSA in Monrovia, Mr. Doe said Representative Koffa had already donated his one month salary to the team as a way to encouraging team members to stay on board in helping the county defeat the virus.

He explained that already, two pickups filled with medical supplies and materials have been sent to the county and they are appealing to all Grand Kru citizens to help by donating money and medical supplies.

Members of the Grand Kru COVID-19 Response Team include Estella Taypoh, NathalynZepu and Helen Nah with office at the General Service Agency (GSA).

The GSA Director General, Madam Mary Broh, is serving as National Response Coordinator for the Executive Committee on Corona virus (ECOC) in Liberia.

Madam Broh will provide supervision toward a single set of national strategic objectives for defeating the Corona virus. She will also coordinate the National COVID-19 multi-sectorial response plan, in coordination with the United Nations (UN), donor partners, Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Mr. Doe said the county's COVID-19 Response Team supervises fight in the Grand Kru and serves as liaison between the county and the National Response Team as well as mobilizes funds, drugs and non-food items for the fight in Grand Kru County.

"The purpose of this team is to support the front-liners in the county to stop the spread of the infection", he said.He said though there is an active case in the county, it hasn't been confirmed and there is no new case.