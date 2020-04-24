Nigeria: Breach of Borders Closure Order - Rivers to Prosecute 22 Traders

24 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State Government, yesterday, arrested and is to prosecute 22 traders who entered the state through neighbouring Abia State in breach of Rivers borders closure order to check Corona Virus.

They were arrested in three different clusters, including a set caught hidden in a sealed container being transported into the state.

The traders who claimed to live in Anambra and Abia states, but do business in Rivers State, said they were not aware of the border and movement restrictions in Rivers State as transborder movement of traders was allowed in their respective states

Mrs Uju Nnamdi, one of those arrested however, admitted being aware of travel restrictions in Rivers State, but said she wasn't aware that coming to market her wares would endanger the state.

Rivers State Health Commissioner, Professor Chike Princewill said the 22 traders will be screened to ascertain their Covid-19 status to guard against infecting the state.

He said after the screening, the traders will be tried in line with the extant laws in place to protect Rivers people, stressing that "it is embarrassing that a transporter would convey human beings in a container, just to beat the law."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.