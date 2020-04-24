Nigeria: Breach of Borders Closure Order - Rivers to Prosecute 22 Traders

Rivers State Government, yesterday, arrested and is to prosecute 22 traders who entered the state through neighbouring Abia State in breach of Rivers borders closure order to check Corona Virus.

They were arrested in three different clusters, including a set caught hidden in a sealed container being transported into the state.

The traders who claimed to live in Anambra and Abia states, but do business in Rivers State, said they were not aware of the border and movement restrictions in Rivers State as transborder movement of traders was allowed in their respective states

Mrs Uju Nnamdi, one of those arrested however, admitted being aware of travel restrictions in Rivers State, but said she wasn't aware that coming to market her wares would endanger the state.

Rivers State Health Commissioner, Professor Chike Princewill said the 22 traders will be screened to ascertain their Covid-19 status to guard against infecting the state.

He said after the screening, the traders will be tried in line with the extant laws in place to protect Rivers people, stressing that "it is embarrassing that a transporter would convey human beings in a container, just to beat the law."

Vanguard