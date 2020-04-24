Nigeria: We've Tightened Boundary Closures in Enugu - Ekweremadu

24 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Enugu State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu has disclosed that the state government has intensified closure of boundaries with neighbouring states to ensure the lockdown measure was fully enforced in the state.

Ekweremadu said that the state Covid-19 task force has also been working assiduously to enforce compliance with the Stay at Home order, particularly in ensuring that no vehicle is allowed from outside the state, except those conveying essential goods.

He made the disclosure at Ndiabor in Aninri local government headquarters, where he distributed palliatives to the five communities in the local government, to help cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that before coming for distribution of the palliatives, he had monitored state boundaries to ensure that underserved travelers did not come into the state.

Ekweremadu said "I have just visited borders in Aninri and other boundaries in Enugu State and it's all about sensitization and monitoring, so that our people must continue to observe the idea of not travelling in this lockdown period; but for those who are coming in with commodities or essential goods, they must wash their hands and sanitize themselves against the coronavirus.

"For now, our borders are intact, but we have been monitoring. We can't get it hundred percent but we must go extra mile to enforce it because Enugu State is in the hands of God, which is the strategic idea of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has joined on some occasions to see the border closure is enforced, in order to ensure that people are protected.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.