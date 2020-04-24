Liberia: MoH - 'No Change in Incident Management System'

24 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health has rubbished news reports, insinuating that a change has occurred in the structure of the Incident Management System (IMS) announced by the President through the office of General Service Agency Director General, Madam Mary Broh.

In a statement signed by the Communications Consultant of the Health Ministry, Mr. Sorbor George, the Helath Ministry clarified that there is absolutely no change to the IMS structure.

George said Madam Broh remains the National Coordinator and Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah remains the Chair of the Incident Management System, supported by other key individuals.

The MOH statement maintained that the Ministry will not condone any form of politicking and jeopardize the health of the Liberian people.

The MOH Communications Consultant further stated that such misinformation about the structural change of the Incident Management System could also create doubts and misrepresentation in the minds of the partners and other key international bodies helping with the response.

The Ministry's Chief Communication Consultant wants everyone to remain focus on the fight against the coronavirus and do away with petty politics.

"The President of Liberia remains in charge of the country and whatever decision he makes to better the lives of the people should be taken in good faith," George added.

In a related development, the Ministry has expressed its commitment to do everything possible in defeating the coronavirus. The Ministry, however, appealed to all Liberians to help in the fight also by observing all the necessary health protocols including social distance and constant and continual washing of hands.

