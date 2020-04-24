Liberia: Local NGO Head Wants Government Setup COVID-19 Treatment Center in Nimba County

24 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — Mr. John Alexander Nyahn, Jr., chief executive officer of Community Health Education and Social Services (CHESS), wants the Ministry of Health to also set up one of its treatment/observation Covid-19 centers in Nimba County.

According to the head of CHESS, a non-governmental organization, this center, which will not only relieve the pressure off the 14 Military Center, which is the main center in Margibi County, but will also serve as withholding point for cases from the Southeast of the country.

He thinks that a part of the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County can be used for such a purpose.

Nyahn fears that during the peak of the Rainy Season, which has already began, according to Liberia's geography, most interior parts of the country, including the Southeast and parts of Nimba cut off from the rest of the country so having a treatment center that would be nearby will be a wise thing to do now.

He stressed that as the number of confirmed cases begin to increase gradually in the counties, including Nimba and parts of the Southeast, the proposed center will be a good hosting site for Liberians or anyone who might test positive with the virus.

Nyahn used the occasion to call on the Nimba County Caucus to support venture by providing funding from the county's County Social Development Funds to have center setup.

Liberia presently has over 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with less than five active cases in Nimba and the Southeast. But one case of this deadly strain of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus can lead to a pandemic.

