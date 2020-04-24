Liberia: Helping Hands Network Donates Hand Washing Stations and Disinfectants to the University of Liberia

Fendall — The Helping Hands Network (HHN), an educational charity that works to improve teaching and learning outcomes in Liberia, has donated handwashing stations, temperature check instruments and several disinfectants to the University of Liberia.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Strategist and overall Coordinator, Dr. Tilman Hartwig and the rest of the team, Mr. J. Wilfred Zeon, Co-founder and Program Manager, extended greetings to the UL Family.

He added: "I am here today in confirmation of our commitment to our partnership, especially in challenging times like these. As you know, the Department of Physics and Mathematics of the University of Liberia is one of our strategic partners. So we thought to identify with you in our own way with these items. We hope you will find them useful."

Receiving the items, Dr. Bobby Sebo, head of the Physics and Mathematics Department, expressed appreciation to Helping Hands Network said further: "This means a lot to us. We appreciate you for thinking about us during this time."

The collaboration between the two institutions started in 2019. Both Helping Hands Network and University of Liberia jointly organized the 2019 Edition of the Annual Teachers Refresher Workshop. The workshop brought together over 60 physics and mathematics teachers from five counties. They gathered on the campus of the University of Liberia for a two-week intensive and practical subject-based refresher trainings.

Helping Hands Network has been organizing refresher workshops for science and mathematics teachers since 2012. It decided to collaborate with the University of Liberia as a long-term strategy of using local capacity to conduct the workshops instead of international trainers. Mr. Zeon also used the opportunity to brief Dr. Sebo regarding the 2020 Edition of the Workshop. According him, it looks like this year's edition might be postponed. He promised to keep in contact with Dr. Sebo and his team as everyone does all to combat and defeat COVID-19 from Liberia.