Liberia: Islamic Cleric Urges Muslims to Pray for Good Health & Peace As Ramadan Begins

Monrovia — As Liberian Muslims join millions of their counterparts across the globe in observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, an influential member of the Islamic Community in the country, is making a rallying call for his religious brothers and sisters to join ranks in praying for a peaceful and healthy world.

"As we begin this religiously momentum period of fasting and supplication during Ramadan, let's pray for a healthy society and that this plague of Coronavirus may come to an end," Sheikh Rashid A. Sheriff, Chief Imam of the Brewerville Central Mosque said in a bulletin on Thursday, April 23.

"Ramadan is of great virtue and importance to Muslims. It is a time of intense spiritual reformation and devotion to God. Fasting in the month of Ramadan is considered one of the five pillars on which the Islamic creed or faith is demonstrated," Imam Sheriff intoned.

He, however, observed that this year's Ramadan takes a different dimension as Muslims will not be carrying out their regular early morning's and evening's prayers in at their various mosques owing to the ravaging effects of the deadly Coronavirus and its associated social distancing protocols.

"Under normal conditions, Muslims, in this month, would congregate in huge numbers to worship Allah (God) in various mosques (masajids) to unify and strengthen their spirituality and brotherhood. Families also gather to share meals. Charities are given to the poor," the scholarly Imam informed.

He noted, however: "This is not a possibly during this period (Coronavirus crisis) as we are obliged to adhere to the various health protocols, especially those relating to social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings."

Imam Rashid A. Sheriff then encouraged Muslims to ensure the success of the month of Ramadan by following the various health protocols and support efforts for the elimination of the Coronavirus.

"As we fast and pray during this period, let's keep in our minds that we too have an obligation as citizens to collectively work together to defeat this virus.

"Achieving this goal will culminate into a victory for fasting and praying and the Ramadan," he asserted.

He also advised on the crafting of innovative ways to help people who may not have a strong understanding of the Quran during this period.

"Many of our members rely on their Imams and other family members to lead through prayers during the Ramadan. And with the lockdown congregating at the mosques is impossible. Therefore, we should device innovative ways to share verses and recitations with our members as they go through the Ramadan," Sheik Sheriff urged fellow Islamic scholars.

He also encouraged Liberian Muslims to continue their culture of giving alms to the less fortunate and disadvantaged in society during the Ramadan.

"During this period, many of our underprivileged members go to the mosques in anticipation of getting assistance. But they can't do that now due to this crisis. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us who have to share with these people by reaching out to them at their homes and other places. "Giving help is a core feature of the Ramadan; let's not forget about that. Fasting, praying and reaching out to the less fortunate should be a hallmark of this Ramadan, Sheik Sheriff encouraged his fellow Muslims.