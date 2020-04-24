Malawi: Kajoke, Idana Commit to Nyasa Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets duo Hassan Kajoke and Chimwemwe Idana have committed themselves to the clubs by extending their contracts at the 'People's Team'.

Kajoke has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2023 while Idana has extended his contract till 2022.

The two joined Bullets senior team from the reserve side.

Speaking after signing the new deal, the duo said they are delighted with the extension of their contracts.

"I am very happy with my contract extension. I got promoted to the senior team and ended up scoring 17 goals in the top league and I believe I can do better in the 2020 season. I am looking forward to more successful seasons with the club," Kajoke told the club website on Thursday.

On his part, Idana said: "I am very delighted to have extended my stay at the club and I am looking forward to achieving more success with Bullets".

The two scored vital goals that helped Bullets win the league title last season.