Mozambique: Council Adopts Conclusions

22 April 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Brussels — The Council today adopted conclusions on Mozambique, reiterating the EU's availability to support the country in the steps needed to address the current situation.

In its conclusions the Council recalls the importance of the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement signed in August 2019 by the government of Mozambique and RENAMO, the Mozambican National Resistance. While restating its support to the agreement, the Council stresses the importance of disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration, as well as effective decentralisation, which are crucial for a long-lasting reconciliation.

The Council also expresses concerns over the continuously deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Cabo Delgado province, and calls upon the Mozambican authorities to take effective action in order to protect citizens, carry out investigations to bring perpetrators to justice, and identify the role of terrorist organisations.

In light of the situation, the Council underlines the EU's readiness to engage in a dialogue to determine effective options for assistance, and to support relevant cross-border cooperation between Mozambique and its neighbours. The EU also stands ready to work with Mozambique to promote sustainable economic transformation and diversification, and to support Mozambique in the necessary economic and political governance reforms.

Finally the EU reiterates its solidarity to Mozambique and stands ready to support the government in its efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health sector, as well as its broader humanitarian, social and economic impact, affecting the people of Mozambique and particularly the poorest and most vulnerable.

The Council conclusions were adopted by written procedure.

