Nigeria: NCDC, WHO Redeploy 17 Personnel to Kano

24 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have redeployed 17 persons to Kano State to support the fight against coronavirus in the state.

The National Coordinator, PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said during the Taskforce's briefing Thursday in Abuja that additional lab equipment were sent to Kano on Thursday for the fumigation and disinfection of the Kano molecular laboratory, which will continue "for the next few days."

Aliyu said: "The PTF has directed and, in line with the directive, the NCDC has already redeployed at least 17 persons, including seven from the WHO, to Kano to deal with the current issues that have arisen.

"In addition, the Director-General, NCDC, has worked with the state emergency operating centre to reorganise the way it functions and a joint team, together with that from the state government, is currently investigating the concerns with regard to this."

The Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that Kano State at the moment has an excellent treatment centres with over 300-bed capacity.

He said he was confident that Kano would emerge from the crisis of the strange deaths, improving from the initial hiccups like Lagos to witness a much smoother response.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.