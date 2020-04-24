Nigeria: NCDC, WHO Redeploy 17 Personnel to Kano

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have redeployed 17 persons to Kano State to support the fight against coronavirus in the state.

The National Coordinator, PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said during the Taskforce's briefing Thursday in Abuja that additional lab equipment were sent to Kano on Thursday for the fumigation and disinfection of the Kano molecular laboratory, which will continue "for the next few days."

Aliyu said: "The PTF has directed and, in line with the directive, the NCDC has already redeployed at least 17 persons, including seven from the WHO, to Kano to deal with the current issues that have arisen.

"In addition, the Director-General, NCDC, has worked with the state emergency operating centre to reorganise the way it functions and a joint team, together with that from the state government, is currently investigating the concerns with regard to this."

The Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that Kano State at the moment has an excellent treatment centres with over 300-bed capacity.

He said he was confident that Kano would emerge from the crisis of the strange deaths, improving from the initial hiccups like Lagos to witness a much smoother response.