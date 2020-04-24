Nigeria: Group Commends FCTA's Inclusive Distribution of Palliatives in Abaji

24 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A coalition of civil society organisations, Say No Campaign, has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the manner through which it is distributing palliatives in Abaji.

Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, Co-convener, Say No Campaign, in a statement in Abuja, said residents have testified that the gesture was devoid of political, religious or ethnic bias.

Nwagwu noted that as the COVID-19 rages, countries are increasingly resorting to a total lockdown of economic activities and human engagement to curtail the spread.

"As expected, these restrictions are taking a severe toll on the earnings and livelihoods of the people.

"In order to encourage their citizens to stay at home, governments around the world have initiated palliative measures to mitigate the economic impact on their citizens, especially on the most vulnerable in society.

"The past weeks have witnessed Nigeria's effort at reaching out to its most vulnerable with different intervention programmes, ranging from cash to food items.

"While this process of sharing or distribution has come under severe criticisms for its inequitable distribution, lack of transparency and allegations of diversions, the demand by citizens to get interventions from their government, at least to feed, has continued to soar," he said.

Nwagwu said the FCTA, in response, had announced palliative items for 600,000 households across the six area councils of the FCT, for the most vulnerable in Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Bwari and AMAC.

He said due to the prevalence of corruption in the country, particularly in the areas of diversion of funds and intervention packages, Say No Campaign, deemed it necessary to closely follow the distribution of palliative items.

Nwagwu said the purpose was to monitor the process for transparency and to reflect the observation and reaction of the beneficiaries and community members.

He said the Minister of State FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, had announced that 25,000 bags of rice and 25,000 bags of condiments would be distributed to 100,000 households in Abaji Area Council, a process that lasted for four days.

"Having closely observed the process of distribution, Say No Campaign commends the FCTA officials and Abaji Area Council leadership for their coordination in distributing the items received.

"The process, according to the reports we have received from monitoring groups, who are also residents in Abaji, was all-inclusive.

"Community members actively participated in identifying all households in need as well as ensuring equitable distribution of the items," Nwagwu said.

