Liberia: Govt Begins Payment of U.S.$1,216,850 to 2,154 Retired Employees

24 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The Government through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and Civil Service Agency have begun to disburse US$1,216,850 million to approximately 2,154 employees from 14 entities, particularly for those who have been retired after reaching the age of retirement, consistent with the New Social Security Law of 2017.

According to a joint statement from the MFDP and the CSA, some of the beneficiaries institutions are the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of State, Youth and Sports, Posts and Telecommunication and Public Works, among others.

A program to honor the retired employees was planned for early April 2020 but had to be cancelled due to the prevailing health emergency in the country.

"The President, Vice President, and the entire Government of Liberia would, therefore, like to use this time to thank the retired employees for the many years of dedicated service to the Government and people of Liberia," the release said. "The Government is grateful for their contribution to our country and wishes them all the best in their retirement. For those who will go on to serve their country in new roles, we also wish them a rewarding experience.

"In fulfillment of our obligation under Section 60 2(d) of the Civil Service Human Resource Policy Manual of the GoL, the Government commits to paying the stipulated Handshake Packages for all retirees in their various categories, based on the number of years worked. Individual checks are currently being prepared for the payments to begin through an inter-agency committee.

"A meeting in the next two days to work out the modalities for reaching all retirees with their Handshake Payments will clearly define the framework for reaching out to retirees, which we expect to begin on April 25, 2020, beginning with Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

'Meanwhile, the Handshake Payment Teams will endeavor to reach all retirees in person as the payments will be accompanied by the signing of their C1 Forms for pension processing with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP)."

Therefore, all beneficiaries are kindly advised to make themselves available to receive their payments.

NASSCORP is currently processing all C1 Forms already received and would like to speed up the completion of the enrollment of this batch of retirees as quickly as possible.

"We count on the cooperation of all involved, particularly HR Directors of the entities from which the retirees are drawn, to ensure that the handshake payments to all the retirees are completed by the middle of May 2020. This is particularly important for the retirees, given the current situation in the country brought on by CIVID-19," the press release added.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.