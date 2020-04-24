Liberia: One Child Joins COVID-19 Fight

One Child, an organization that is involved in the education and care of underprivileged children, has become one of the latest local non-government organizations to join the fight against the COVID-19 in Liberia.

The group has begun donating hand-washing detergents such as powder soap, chlorox, and other assorted materials to about 300 residents of the GSA Road community in Paynesville. The goal of the donation, according to the Founder and Executive Director of One Child, Ms. Guladia Tia Nyamalon, is to augment government's efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"In as much as we are concerned with the well-being of underprivileged children, it is our moral duty to support the prevention of the virus to keep children alive", Ms. Nyamalon said. She added that the fight against coronavirus requires collective efforts; therefore, as a community-based organization, it is their responsibility to equip communities to combat the virus.

"The war against coronavirus demands a united front and, as a deeply embedded grassroots organization, we are doing what we can to support the continuing efforts of the government and its collaborators to eradicate the virus in the region," she said. She furthered that the United Women Organization on the GSA Road was very magnanimous in partnering with One Child to reach to more than 300 residents of the GSA Road Community.

She thanked the head of United Women of GSA Road, Mrs. Mala Jallah, for aligning their organization with One Child in this endeavor.

Besides the donation, Ms. Nyamalon said, the organization is also active in educating the masses about methods of prevention, especially hand washing, social distancing steps, coughing and sneezing.

"We advise people to wash their hands daily, frequently, for 20 seconds, with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover their noses and mouths with disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze, prevent near contact ( 6 feet) with people who are not well," Miss Nyamalon added. The goal of this is to ensure that Liberians stop doubting the existence of the virus, which has taken a serious toil on the country."

"Acceptance of the virus is the best and easiest way to fight it. We want people to know that the virus is real and they should abide by all measures put in place to curtail the virus," she added.

"For now, we do not have enough funds, we are looking forward to anyone who is willing to help us with chlorox, soap, and other preventive items, and even food. We do not have all the funds to tackle this COVID-19, we must ensure that children living in communities are protected from the virus by teaching them how to wash their hands," Miss Nyamalon concluded.

According to the WHO, coronavirus is a family of different viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which you may have heard of in the past.