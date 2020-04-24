Liberia: MCC to Distribute 1.2 Million Locally Made Face Masks

24 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

"We are concluding discussions with the Liberia National Tailors Union for the production of locally made face-masks in order to safeguard our people from contracting the virus" Mayor Koijee said.

The City government of Monrovia under the leadership of Mayor, Jefferson Tamba Koijee will in the coming weeks begin the production and distribution of locally made face-mask to inhabitants of the City of Monrovia.

The endeavor is part of the City government's contribution to the government of Liberia campaign to minimize the spread of the deadly Coronavirus across the country.

According to Mayor Koijee , the City government will produce and distribute about 1.2 million face-masks made from local fabrics for the population in Monrovia and its environs.

"We are concluding discussions with the Liberia National Tailors Union for the production of locally made face-masks in order to safeguard our people from contracting the virus" Mayor Koijee said.

He wants residents of Monrovia to begin to wear locally made masks in the public settings as other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community based- transmission.

Recently health authorities, cautioned the population to use locally made face-masks and allow health practitioners use the surgical masks as a means of preventing scarcity as Liberia Covid-19 cases rise gradually.

Mayor Koijee has been leading a team of private sector partners into communities to create awareness on the coronavirus, disinfect and clean markets in Monrovia and surroundings.

The City government is working with the Liberia Waste Management Association to fumigate and rid markets of garbage as the State of Emergency continues for the second week.

"It is time for all of us to come together, be it ruling establishment, opposition and private sector for the sake of Liberia and prevent this monster disease called Coronavirus" Mayor Koijee told partners over the weekend.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.