Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves Draft Decrees, Bills and Government Orders Related to Measures to Combat COVID-19

Tunis/Tunisia — The Cabinet meeting held Thursday in Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, approved decrees on regulatory, health, economic and social measures relating to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

These decrees are as follows:

1- Decree supplementing the Code of Criminal Procedures and aiming s to institute the possibility for the accused to attend the hearing and pronounce judgment remotely.

2 - Decree on the revision of the deadlines for achieving investments and benefiting from incentives. It aims to help companies that have suffered the torments of the virus, through the suspension of deadlines for project implementation and the extension of the deadlines for authorisations.

3 - Decree instituting exceptional measures for the delivery and renewal of medical prescriptions to the public, during the lockdown, in order to authorise the adoption of electronic prescription.

4 - Decree relating to the adoption of exceptional measures for the suspension of deadlines and measures relating to social security and benefits provided by the National Social Security Fund for the benefit of insured persons and companies.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, also adopted the following bills:

-A draft law on the adoption of tax measures for the benefit of businesses.

-A draft Government order on the dissemination and preservation of legal texts in electronic form.

-Draft Government order fixing the prerogatives of the Minister of State to the Prime Minister in charge of the Civil Service, Governance and the Fight against Corruption, as well as the related structures and institutions.

- Draft decree setting the criteria for defining damaged companies and the conditions allowing them to benefit from the provisions of decree No. 6 of 16 April 2020, relating to the adoption of fiscal and financial measures to reduce the impact of the spread of the coronavirus.

-Draft decree relating to determining management conditions and the means to benefit from the 300- million-dinar funding dedicated to refinancing of rescheduling credits granted by banks for SMEs that have suffered from the fallout of the pandemic.

-Draft decree on determining the forms, conditions and measures to benefit of exceptional and provisional premiums created to accompany certain groups of self-employed workers who have suffered damage due to the lockdown.

The meeting reviewed data on the impact of the pandemic on the economy and the work program to improve Tunisia's ranking in the 2021 "Doing Business" report.