Liberia: FILDA COVID-19 Awareness Team Identifies With Joint Security

As the twenty-one (21) days containment or locked down exercise is observed across Liberia amid the corona virus epidemic in the country, the Foundation for Islamic Integration and Development Agency (FIDDA-COVID-19 Awareness Program), has identifies with the joint security of Liberia.

The joint security includes; the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), the Fire Service amongst others, have been receiving several assorted items from the FIIDA COVID-19 Awareness Program in Liberia.

Those items include; plastic buckets, antiseptics, soap, 25kg rice, save drinking water, gasoline for available generators, Lipton tea, sugar, milk and so on.

According to Imam Sheik Musa Nyei, who is the Senior Volunteer of FIIDA COVID-19 Awareness Program in Liberia, the distribution exercises of food items and sanitation materials amongst the joint securities, would continually be carried out to the security apparatus in Liberia as well as communities as the means of buttressing government's efforts of fighting against the virus out of Liberia and also with the provision of food as the means of identifying with the Joint Security at various check points mounted in every street corner in Montserrado and Bomi Counties.

At the same time, lieutenant James Mbolonda of the Armed Forces of Liberia at the Wannie Town Check point between Suhen Mecca District, Bomi and Montserrado Counties, has thanked FIIDA-COVID-19 Awareness Team for the gesture, while Inspector Abdullah Zombo of the Women and Children Protection section of the Liberia National Police Zone Six (06) Deport in Brewerville, District 17, Montserrado Co, also thanked the FIIDA COVID-19 Awareness Program for undertaken such an initiative in the country especially by adding or giving assistance to the security apparatus in this period of the corona virus in Liberia.

However, Some of the benefited communities that have received assorted items include the Voker Mission Community in Paynesville, VOA Community in Brewerville, God bless you hill community in Virginia as well as several other communities in Montserrado and Bomi Counties.

Meanwhile, Sheik Musa Nyei, who is the Senior Volunteer of the FIIDA-COVID-19 Awareness Program, at the same time encouraged the disable community to be formed part of the FIIDA COVID-19 Awareness progress so as to eradicate Corona Virus out of Liberia.

Imam Nyei at the same time urged Liberians to maintain or continue with the health protocols or precautionary measures given by Ministry of Health, so as to enable them kick COVID-19 out of the county.

FIIDA-COVID-19 Awareness Program is an Initiative organized by Religious people in Liberia and this organization was established to help buttress government's efforts of fighting against Corona Virus out of Liberia.