Malawi: Mtambo Open Doors for DPP Members to Join Citizens for Transformation Movement

23 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Madalitso Phiri

Citizens for Transformation Movement (CFT) - People Power Movement leader Timothy Mtambo has said doors are open to every citizen who wants to transform thed nation to join them regardless of political affiliation including those from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mtambo: We have an open door for those who want to join

Quoted in his speech during the meeting Mtambo held on Thursday April 23, 2020 with citizens from his home district of Chitipa he advised people from different parties who may wish to join the movement to repent and forget their political parties.

"This movement is for the people of this nation, the only qualification to enter the movement is to be transformational as one way of promoting oneness as Malawians. We don't want regionalism," said Mtambo.

Among other activities the grouping had, was to come up with district Transformation executive committee where Michael Masebo was elected as district Chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Masebo said as a non partisan person his first assignment is to establish committees at area levels so that the movement should be resilient in all corners of Chitipa.

"I will make sure that this movement is well known and understood by people from by coming up with committees at constuency levels. I will work with everyone as am not attached to any political party."

During the Indaba, former deputy Director for the Youth for DPP in the northern region Philemon Mtambo was elected as publicity secretary for the movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.