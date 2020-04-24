Southern Africa: SADC Takes Over Tripartite Economic Group Leadership

24 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Ndlovu

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has handed over the stewardship of the Tripartite Group of regional economic communities (RECs) to the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) with effect from April 22, 2020.

The tripartite bloc brings together three RECs, including the East African Community into a co-operative framework on the implementation of the Tripartite Free Trade Area Agreement (TFTA) that was launched in 2015.

Comesa head of corporate communications, Mr Mwangi Gakunga, confirmed the changeover in a statement yesterday following a tele-conference on Tuesday this week, during the 31st Meeting of the Tripartite Task Force (TTF) made up of the chief executives of the three RECs.

Comesa has chaired the TTF since November 2017. Outgoing chair and secretary general Ms Chileshe Kapwepwe (Comesa), the EAC secretary general Mr Libérat Mfumukeko and deputy executive secretary of Sadc in charge of regional integration, Dr Thembinkosi Mhlongo, attended.

Comesa leads in the first pillar, while EAC and Sadc takes the lead in the other two respectively. Under market integration, 22 out of 28 countries have now signed the TFTA Agreement, while eight have signed and ratified. The eight include Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, Botswana and Namibia. Only four remain to reach the 14 states threshold to operationalise the agreement. Comoros, Eswatini, Malawi, Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe are at advanced stages of ratification.

In her remarks Ms Kapwepwe outlined key accomplishments that the tripartite group has achieved in its three pillars; market integration, infrastructure development and industrial development.

"As I hand over to Sadc, the ratification of TFTA Agreement especially with Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Eswatini and Malawi, is one of the activities that will need active follow-up," said Ms Kapwepwe.

With regards to addressing non-tariff barriers (NTBs), she said 25 member/partner states have established focal points and national monitoring committees who are currently utilising the tripartite online monitoring, reporting and elimination mechanism.

"Over this period, the tripartite NTBs short messaging (SMS) reporting tool was developed and rolled out. The tool is presently installed in four member/partner states namely: Comoros, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe," said Ms Kapwepwe in her report.

Other accomplishments listed include the adoption by tripartite sectoral ministerial committee of the agreement on movement of businesspeople and is presently awaiting signing and ratification by member states.

Further, sanitary and phytosanitary and technical barriers to trade (SPS/TBT) risk profiling and risk assessment were completed for 10 member/partner states. Additionally, tools to assess SPS/TBT costs and the cost measures documented for selected commodities and trade routes were developed.

Mr Gakunga said the EAC and Southern African Customs Unions (SACU) finalised their bilateral tariff offer negotiations on products that are subject to immediate liberalisation.

EAC and Egypt have also concluded their negotiations, while those between SACU and Egypt, are also nearing completion.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.